RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

