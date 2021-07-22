Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $507,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

