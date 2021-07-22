Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $163.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

