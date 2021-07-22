Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Financial worth $99,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.