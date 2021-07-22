Walleye Capital LLC Invests $44,000 in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

INFI stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

