Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 154.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 5,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,725,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,965,000 after purchasing an additional 424,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

