Captrust Financial Advisors Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

