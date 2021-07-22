Capital Analysts LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

