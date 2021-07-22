Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BEPC opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

