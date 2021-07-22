Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $574.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

