Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $618,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.