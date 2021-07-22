EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

