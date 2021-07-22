B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,550 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $22,400,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

