Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Kinross Gold worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

