Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

