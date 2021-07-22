Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.21 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

