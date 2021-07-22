MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

NYSE:LSI opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

