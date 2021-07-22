Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,730 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.04 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

