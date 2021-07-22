Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

