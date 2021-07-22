Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

