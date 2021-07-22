Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $3,697,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 48.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

