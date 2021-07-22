Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

