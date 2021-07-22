Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 354,101 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

