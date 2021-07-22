MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

