Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.72% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADV opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

