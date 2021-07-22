Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 592,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $33,522,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

