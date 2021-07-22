Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.79. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $250,885 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

