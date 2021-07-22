Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,622.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

