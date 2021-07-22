Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $328.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

