Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 40,942 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $101.55 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

