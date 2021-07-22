20,747 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WSBC stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

