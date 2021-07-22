Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 301,585 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

