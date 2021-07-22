Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Integer worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Integer by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,086,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 9.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

