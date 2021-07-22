Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.35. 612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $234,596 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 383,700 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

