New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.31

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 75361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $780.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

