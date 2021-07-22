Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.22

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 237901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clarus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clarus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.