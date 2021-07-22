Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.