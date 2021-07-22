Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 150437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

