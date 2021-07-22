Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.99. 833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.