Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIST. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.