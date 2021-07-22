Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $64,550.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photronics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $837.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Photronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 398,045 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.