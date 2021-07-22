Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

MNSO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

