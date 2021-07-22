HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

LGO stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

