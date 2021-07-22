Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $89,780.21 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

