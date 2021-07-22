Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of RBLX opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,311,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

