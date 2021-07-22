FORA Capital LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 791.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 101.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

