FORA Capital LLC Sells 290 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

CSOD opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

