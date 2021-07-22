FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

