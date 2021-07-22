FORA Capital LLC Sells 35,030 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,564,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.