FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

